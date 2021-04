Ten-Franc Sandwiches in a Flower Shop

Ten francs doesn’t get you much in Zurich , but at this no-frills counter, it gets you excellent, several-inch-thick sandwiches stuffed with your choice of charcuterie, cheeses and marinated vegetables in intriguing buns (studded with sun-dried tomatoes or chili pepper, for instance). The sandwich counter shares space with a flower shop (translation: tables have fantastic floral arrangements), and is a hit among students from the nearby ETH Zurich.