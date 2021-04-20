Brugge, Procession of the Holy Blood

Every year on Ascension Day since 1291 the procession of the Holy Blood passes through the streets of Brugge, Belgium. Half the parade represents scenes from the old and New Testament characterized by guild, trades, brotherhoods and chambers of rhetoric from the burgundain period. The second part of the procession is devoted to the relic of the blood of Jesus brought to Bruges by Derrick of Alsace, Count of Flanders after the second crusade in 1150. Ever since, the precious relic has been kept in the basilica of the Holy Blood at the burg square. This event is a must see when visiting Brugge in the Springtime.