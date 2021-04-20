Basilica di San Francesco
Dante's Tomb in RavennaIn the Divina Commedia (originally just Commedia), Dante wrote a prophesy of his exile—an exile that had already occurred.
In 1301, Dante went to Rome to see the pope as part of a delegation of the political group the White Guelphs. While he was there, his opponents, the Black Guelphs, destroyed a large part of his beloved hometown, Florence. They condemned him to a two-year exile and asked that he pay some fines. Since Dante felt that he hadn't done anything wrong and since his goods had been taken away, he didn't pay. It was for this reason that his exile became permanent and he ended up in Ravenna.
A tomb in Dante's honor stands empty in the Basilica di Santa Croce in Florence because Ravenna refused to hand over Dante's body.
If you stroll down Via Dante Alighieri in Ravenna, city of mosaics, you will find the tomb right outside the Basilica di San Francesco. You will see marble-relief sculptures, the inscription "Dantis Poetae Sepvlcrvm" and various epitaphs.