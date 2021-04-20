Basic Kitchen
Step from the bustling Wentworth Street scene around the College of Charleston
into this intentionally bright room, and you may feel like you just woke up in California, transplanted by light and a gentle offering of fresh berries and juices. The colorful but minimalist aesthetic could serve as a model space for the Charleston restoration and design firm that the husband/wife owners also run. (Chef Ben Towill is also a partner at New York’s Fat Radish). Whitewashed walls offset wood tables and updated ‘50s décor. All that breezy beauty extends to the vegetable-forward plates, too, built with local produce, wild-caught seafood, healthful oils, and a rainbow of spices and vinegars. A back patio beckons in warm weather, where radishes, kale, and cilantro grow until harvested for the day’s menu. Must-orders include tempura cauliflower wings and a divine lamb burger with tzatziki and red onion. Basic covers all three meals, seamlessly transitioning from a grab-and-go coffee and juice counter in the morning to an elegant dining room suitable for an evening out.