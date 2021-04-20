Where are you going?
Basic Kitchen

82 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Website
| +1 843-789-4568
More info

Sun 9am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 9am - 10pm

Basic Kitchen

Step from the bustling Wentworth Street scene around the College of Charleston into this intentionally bright room, and you may feel like you just woke up in California, transplanted by light and a gentle offering of fresh berries and juices. The colorful but minimalist aesthetic could serve as a model space for the Charleston restoration and design firm that the husband/wife owners also run. (Chef Ben Towill is also a partner at New York’s Fat Radish). Whitewashed walls offset wood tables and updated ‘50s décor. All that breezy beauty extends to the vegetable-forward plates, too, built with local produce, wild-caught seafood, healthful oils, and a rainbow of spices and vinegars. A back patio beckons in warm weather, where radishes, kale, and cilantro grow until harvested for the day’s menu. Must-orders include tempura cauliflower wings and a divine lamb burger with tzatziki and red onion. Basic covers all three meals, seamlessly transitioning from a grab-and-go coffee and juice counter in the morning to an elegant dining room suitable for an evening out.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

