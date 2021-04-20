Base Camp Bar & Grill
73 Wood Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
| +1 970-923-6000
Sun - Fri 11am - 5pm
Sat 1am - 2am
Soak Up the Colorado Sun on the Best Patio in SnowmassLocated slope side, the Base Camp Bar and Grill has the best outdoor patio in Snowmass. Angled just right you can soak up the sun for hours during the day and well into après-ski. It is great for families because the kids can run around and play in the snow and be within eye distance while you dine on the patio.
They have two outdoor bars. One is on the deck and the other is on the patio. The decor is quite unique. The previous tenant was a restaurateur out of Las Vegas, and many of the fixtures still remain, like the chandeliers made of forks that add to the fun ambiance. Many nights local talent provides live music booming from the second floor that overflows onto the patio.
They have gourmet pub fare with generous and hearty portions. A crowd pleaser is the Hawaiian ceviche prepared with ahi tuna, citrus soy glaze, wontons, and guacamole. It is a very fun and social place to see and be seen in Snowmass.