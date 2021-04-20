Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bartolomeo

D209
Website
| +590 590 52 90 00
Fare of the French West Indies Saint Barthélemy
Check Availability >

Fare of the French West Indies

Chefs in the French West Indies have an eclectic take on fresh food. To experience the best of this fare visit Bartolomeo, the creation of Executive Chef Phillipe Masseglia and Head Chef Nicola De Marchi.

Fresh seafood, herb-crusted rack of lamb, and tuna tataki are just a few of the amazing dinner selections. Carnaroli risotto is a great start to the meal, while the cheesecake with apricot sauce, pistachio crisp, and gianduja sorbet make for a sweet finish. The restaurant itself is beautifully done—you'll head down a peaceful stone pathway, through a tranquil garden, into the carefully designed interior featuring exposed beams, warm wood tones, and natural textures.

Guests can also indulge in five-course tasting menus as well as five-course chef inspiration menus for the table to share. Gluten-free and vegetarian items are available.

By Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points