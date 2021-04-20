Bartolomeo
D209
| +590 590 52 90 00
Photo courtesy of Hotel Guanahani & Spa
Fare of the French West IndiesChefs in the French West Indies have an eclectic take on fresh food. To experience the best of this fare visit Bartolomeo, the creation of Executive Chef Phillipe Masseglia and Head Chef Nicola De Marchi.
Fresh seafood, herb-crusted rack of lamb, and tuna tataki are just a few of the amazing dinner selections. Carnaroli risotto is a great start to the meal, while the cheesecake with apricot sauce, pistachio crisp, and gianduja sorbet make for a sweet finish. The restaurant itself is beautifully done—you'll head down a peaceful stone pathway, through a tranquil garden, into the carefully designed interior featuring exposed beams, warm wood tones, and natural textures.
Guests can also indulge in five-course tasting menus as well as five-course chef inspiration menus for the table to share. Gluten-free and vegetarian items are available.