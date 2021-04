Barri Gòtic

One of the best things about wandering through Barcelona 's famous Gothic Quarter is that you never know what you'll find around the next corner. I also love the contrast between the very old and the very new that you find throughout the Gothic Quarter, with apartment complexes from the 1990s built next to centuries-old gothic buildings. This modern "TEK 13" poster taped to a medieval gothic wall reminded me of that same old vs. new contrast. Next time you find yourself in Barcelona , make sure to take time for a leisurely stroll through the city's charming Gothic Quarter to check out everything it has to offer.