Barranco

A two-hour bus ride south of Punta Gorda takes you to Belize 's best-kept secret: Barranco. Here, you'll find Egbert, who will lend you a kayak, and you can explore the coast of Belize and Guatemala. You'll see Pelicans, sea gulls, and if you're lucky a crocodile, manatee, and howler monkeys.