Baros Maldives

Baros, Maldives
Website
| +960 664-2672
Romantic sunset dinner
Baros romance
Situated on its own coral island just a 25-minute speedboat ride from the airport, this independent boutique hotel is ideal for travelers who wish to pair the all-out luxury of a tropical getaway with the rewards of total immersion. One of the highlights of a stay here is the opportunity to participate in the on-site Marine Centre’s educational programs: Join the resort’s resident biologist on a guided snorkeling tour (night owls might prefer the glow-in-the-dark excursion) or embark on a nature walk that surveys the property’s native flora and fauna. To protect its surrounding reefs, Baros employs a variety of eco-friendly practices, from using recycled water to irrigate the garden and LED lighting to state-of-the-art water heating and air conditioning systems, but there’s nothing granola about the villas, which come with rain showers, plunge pools, and 24-hour butlers. Order fresh-caught specialties from the resort’s three restaurants in-room or head outside for more romantic private dining experiences, including sunset meals aboard a traditional sailboat as well as dinners for two on a secluded sandbank or a sheltered deck in the middle of the sea.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

Carolyn Hansen
almost 4 years ago

Romantic sunset dinner

Private dinner on secluded Indian Ocean sandbank - sunset to the west, moon rising in the east.... Baros provided seclusion and luxury for a romantic wedding anniversary celebration. Baros resort was beautifully located with warm waters, an abundance of marine life, friendly staff and excellent range of restaurant choices. I hope to return again one day to do it all over again.
Carolyn Hansen
almost 4 years ago

Baros romance

A beautiful adult resort only 20 minutes from Male airport. Discreet but attentive staff. Warm crystal clear waters with an abundance of marine life. A range of activities for both the active and the relaxed traveller. Romance, gourmet food, sunsets. Deluxe villas are beachfront with access to your own patch of beach. Of course there are over water villas and a range of premium pool villas, but the beach is amazing.

