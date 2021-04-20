Baros Maldives Baros, Maldives

Photo courtesy of Baros Maldives

Baros Maldives Situated on its own coral island just a 25-minute speedboat ride from the airport, this independent boutique hotel is ideal for travelers who wish to pair the all-out luxury of a tropical getaway with the rewards of total immersion. One of the highlights of a stay here is the opportunity to participate in the on-site Marine Centre’s educational programs: Join the resort’s resident biologist on a guided snorkeling tour (night owls might prefer the glow-in-the-dark excursion) or embark on a nature walk that surveys the property’s native flora and fauna. To protect its surrounding reefs, Baros employs a variety of eco-friendly practices, from using recycled water to irrigate the garden and LED lighting to state-of-the-art water heating and air conditioning systems, but there’s nothing granola about the villas, which come with rain showers, plunge pools, and 24-hour butlers. Order fresh-caught specialties from the resort’s three restaurants in-room or head outside for more romantic private dining experiences, including sunset meals aboard a traditional sailboat as well as dinners for two on a secluded sandbank or a sheltered deck in the middle of the sea.