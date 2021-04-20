Where are you going?
Baroque Pantry [CLOSED]

88 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
If you're looking for a good breakfast joint in the historic Rocks district, Baroque may be just what you're after. The Baroque Pantry, connected to the more upscale Baroque Bistro, is a light-filled space near the harbor, appointed with metallic surfaces, copper globe lights, and translucent coral-colored chairs. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Pantry specializes in flaky croissants, pastries, and macarons—baked by an in-house French patissier—as well as French-style egg, meat, and seafood dishes with an emphasis on presentation.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

