Baroque Pantry [CLOSED] 88 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Recharge in the Rocks If you're looking for a good breakfast joint in the historic Rocks district, Baroque may be just what you're after. The Baroque Pantry, connected to the more upscale Baroque Bistro, is a light-filled space near the harbor, appointed with metallic surfaces, copper globe lights, and translucent coral-colored chairs. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Pantry specializes in flaky croissants, pastries, and macarons—baked by an in-house French patissier—as well as French-style egg, meat, and seafood dishes with an emphasis on presentation.