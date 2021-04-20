Barockhotel am Dom
The building that houses the Barockhotel was built in the early 16th century, but refurbished and transformed into a boutique hotel in the 1970s. Today, it offers a mix of historic and modern architecture with lots of Baroque detailing, just as its name suggests. The interior, characterized by several charming nooks, features just 19 rooms, all of which are well appointed with modern conveniences and spacious bathrooms. Of special note is the hotel’s breakfast room, with its arched ceiling and views of the cathedral and city center. Additionally, the staff are very friendly, and there’s limited parking as well as secure storage for bicycles in the courtyard.