Barneys New York, Madison
660 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10065, USA
| +1 212-826-8900
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Wed, Sat 10am - 8pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 9pm
Barneys Flagship StoreBarneys started out in the 1970s selling suits in Chelsea, at 7th and 17th, before expanding into the chain of stores it is today, with over 40 locations. The flagship of the luxury retailer, with some 275,000 square feet of designer clothes, jewelry, and accessories, as well as a home collection, is just one block from Loews Regency. Fred at Barneys, on the ninth floor, is a popular lunch and dinner spot with signature dishes including a truffle oil pizza and Mark's salad, a chopped salad of Italian tuna and farm fresh vegetables. Barneys New York is at the heart of Madison Avenue shopping with numerous boutiques from other luxury brands lining the blocks nearby.
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Shopping Central
No trip to New York is complete without enjoying a little retail therapy. Barneys is a staple for luxury apparel and home items, and its main location on Madison Avenue is a 15-minute walk from Park Hyatt New York (or a 5 minute ride in one of the hotel’s Mercedes). Designers like Vera Wang, Alexander McQueen, and Valentino fill the floors, but Barneys first gained recognition in 1941 for selling high quality suits from its original location in the Flatiron district. Once you’ve shopped until you could drop, Fred’s at Barney’s Madison Avenue and Gene’s Café offer coffee, cocktails, and small plates to revive you. If your new wardrobe also requires a beauty upgrade, B3 Barneys Blow Bar by Valery Joseph, eyebrow specialist Robert Sweet William, and in-house make up artists are all on hand to complete your makeover. Image courtesy of Barneys New York.