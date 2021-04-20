Barneys New York, Madison

Shopping Central

No trip to New York is complete without enjoying a little retail therapy. Barneys is a staple for luxury apparel and home items, and its main location on Madison Avenue is a 15-minute walk from Park Hyatt New York (or a 5 minute ride in one of the hotel’s Mercedes). Designers like Vera Wang, Alexander McQueen, and Valentino fill the floors, but Barneys first gained recognition in 1941 for selling high quality suits from its original location in the Flatiron district. Once you’ve shopped until you could drop, Fred’s at Barney’s Madison Avenue and Gene’s Café offer coffee, cocktails, and small plates to revive you. If your new wardrobe also requires a beauty upgrade, B3 Barneys Blow Bar by Valery Joseph, eyebrow specialist Robert Sweet William, and in-house make up artists are all on hand to complete your makeover. Image courtesy of Barneys New York.