Barista

539 NW 13th Ave
My Favorite Coffee Bar: Jesse Kahn on Portland's Barista Portland Oregon United States

Sat, Sun 7am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 6pm

My Favorite Coffee Bar: Jesse Kahn on Portland's Barista

“Barista in Portland, Oregon, was one of the first shops in the country where you could taste coffee from a variety of roasters," says Jesse Kahn, of New York's Counter Culture Coffee. "Billy Wilson has created a culture of excellence in all of his shops. His talented baristas focus on giving customers a great experience and consistently well-prepared coffee.”

This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
