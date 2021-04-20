Barista
539 NW 13th Ave
Sat, Sun 7am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 6pm
My Favorite Coffee Bar: Jesse Kahn on Portland's Barista“Barista in Portland, Oregon, was one of the first shops in the country where you could taste coffee from a variety of roasters," says Jesse Kahn, of New York's Counter Culture Coffee. "Billy Wilson has created a culture of excellence in all of his shops. His talented baristas focus on giving customers a great experience and consistently well-prepared coffee.”
This appeared in the May 2014 issue.