Bard & Banker 1022 Government St, Victoria, BC V8W 1X7, Canada

Sun - Sat 8am - 1am

Bard & Banker Public House This 1885 building in Victoria once housed the Bank of British Columbia... and its most notable employee was Robert Service, the "bard of the Yukon." Before he found fame with works like The Cremation of Sam McGee, he often slept on the vault at the top of the staircase: now a snug in this charming craft-beer pub. The decor harks back to a more elegant time with vintage tiles, brass rails, and leaded glass, along with globe lamps. But the menu brings a welcome modernity with vegetarian and gluten-free dishes among the omnivorous ones. Standouts include the Salt Spring Island mussels, a jasmine rice bowl, and slow-roasted chicken with Portuguese paprika. The Bard & Banker has live music—no cover—nightly at 7pm.