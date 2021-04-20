Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Barcelona Wine Bar

240 North Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Website
| +1 404-589-1010
Spanish Wines and Tapas in Inman Park Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri 4pm - 2am
Sat 11am - 2am

Spanish Wines and Tapas in Inman Park

Inman Park seems to have some of the best restaurants in town for such a small neighborhood and the always crowded Barcelona Wine Bar is an example. Boasting a patio perfect for people watching and half priced wines on Sundays, Barcelona is an easy place for a casual afternoon or even a date night out.

The menu is made up of selections of meats and cheeses, tapas, and a few entrees like paella and roast chicken. Don't be intimidated by the vast wine list, as your server will be knowledgable on the regions and styles. If you want something lighter, try the Caipi Porto, a white port mixed with lime juice and sugar for a tart sip.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points