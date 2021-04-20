Barcelona Wine Bar
240 North Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
| +1 404-589-1010
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri 4pm - 2am
Sat 11am - 2am
Spanish Wines and Tapas in Inman ParkInman Park seems to have some of the best restaurants in town for such a small neighborhood and the always crowded Barcelona Wine Bar is an example. Boasting a patio perfect for people watching and half priced wines on Sundays, Barcelona is an easy place for a casual afternoon or even a date night out.
The menu is made up of selections of meats and cheeses, tapas, and a few entrees like paella and roast chicken. Don't be intimidated by the vast wine list, as your server will be knowledgable on the regions and styles. If you want something lighter, try the Caipi Porto, a white port mixed with lime juice and sugar for a tart sip.