Barcelona El Prat Airport
08820 El Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
| +34 902 40 47 04
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
Surprisingly good airport shoppingBarcelona's new airport terminal boasts surprisingly good airport shopping. Before hopping a plane out of town, flyers can shop for regional wines, olive oil and artisan cheeses in duty free shops, hand made chocolates, and clothes and accessories by Spanish and European brands like Adolfo Dominguez, Desigual, Custo Barcelona and Zara, as well as official F.C. Barcelona clothing.
If you're flying from Barcelona to somewhere outside Europe, be sure to allow extra time to visit the shopping area before going through passport control--sometimes there's a line.
This is a tried and true way to take home bottles of wine and olive oil without having to worry about the weight limit on checked bags.