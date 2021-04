Barcelona in Photos

The food in Spain is an experience all on its own. This photo was taken in Cala de Vermut while I was on a fabulous tapas tour with a lovely company called The Barcelona Taste. Visiting one of the city's many tapas bars can be incredibly intimidating for the uninitiated, so whether you're traveling solo or you're exploring the city with loved ones, I highly recommended spending an evening doing an organized tapas food tour. The Barcelona Taste is a particularly fantastic option (no, I don't work for them) because they show you around the city and, most importantly, they introduce you to the wonderful food culture of Barcelona without being pushy and overloading you with information. Not only that, but you have a fantastic time while doing it!Regardless of who you choose to tour with, I highly recommend going with a guide your first time out (and on your first night in the city) - you not only get your bearings but you also get to scout out places you want to go back to during your stay!