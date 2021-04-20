Barceló Raval

Through the Tunnel
In May, my husband and I visited one of my favorite European cities, beautiful Barcelona
. Because it was a beautiful spring day we took the long walk from our hotel near La Rambla all the way to the amazing Sagrada Familia, designed by the world-famous Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi. On our way back to our hotel we needed to cross a busy street and were happy to find this convenient pedestrian tunnel running under the road. I never miss a chance to visit charming Barcelona, which has so much to offer culturally, historically, gastronomically, and, of course, architecturally.