Barbeque Nation

3rd Floor, Shop No 3, DLF Grand Mall Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, Near Sikanderpur Metro Station, 28, Sector, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122001, India
Website
| +91 97112 86060
Grill Your Own Dinner Gurugram India

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3:30pm, 6:30pm - 11pm

Grill Your Own Dinner

Gather a group of friends for an evening of fusion cuisine and fun at Barbeque Nation. After you pick your starters, a grill gets placed on your table along with black pepper, lemon, and Japanese marinades. Then it’s up to you to cook skewers of vegetables and meat to your liking. For dinner serve yourself from an all-you-can-eat buffet that highlights Mediterranean, Oriental, and Indian flavors. Choose from such dishes as biriyani, mutton, and tandoori chicken salad. Desserts include gulab jammun (fried dumplings in a sweet syrup) and date-and-coconut pie.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
