Barbeque Nation
3rd Floor, Shop No 3, DLF Grand Mall Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, Near Sikanderpur Metro Station, 28, Sector, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122001, India
Grill Your Own Dinner
Gather a group of friends for an evening of fusion cuisine and fun at Barbeque Nation. After you pick your starters, a grill gets placed on your table along with black pepper, lemon, and Japanese marinades. Then it’s up to you to cook skewers of vegetables and meat to your liking. For dinner serve yourself from an all-you-can-eat buffet that highlights Mediterranean, Oriental, and Indian flavors. Choose from such dishes as biriyani, mutton, and tandoori chicken salad. Desserts include gulab jammun
(fried dumplings in a sweet syrup) and date-and-coconut pie.