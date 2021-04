Barbar Temple Barbar, Bahrain

Barbar's Bahrain For a glimpse at pre-Islamic Bahrain, when Enki, the god of wisdom and the sweet water from under the sea, was worshipped, take the 15-minute drive from Manama to the Barbar Temple complex, which dates back to the second and third millennia B.C.E. Bring a knowledgeable tour guide to explain the excavated site you can appreciate from the walkways. No admission fee; donations accepted.