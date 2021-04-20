Where are you going?
Barbacco

220 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
| +1 415-955-1919
Barbacco: Small bites in San Francisco

With its community tables and small bites, Barbacco serves great Italian food meant for sharing.

They have a large bruschetta menu that can make up a whole meal if you try every one—easier to do than it might seem, since it's so difficult to choose just one! They also have a great wine menu to wash down whatever you and your table mates decide to eat.

It gets quite crowded for lunch and dinner, so I recommend reservations.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

