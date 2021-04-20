Barangaroo House
This architectural wonder perched on the Barangaroo waterfront looks like a stack of bowls overflowing with herbs. The interior of the three-level building—owned by prominent restaurateur and chef Matt Moran—is more fancy cruise ship meets modern bistro. The flagship restaurant, Bea, is where ex-Noma chef Cory Campbell experiments with native Australian ingredients and zero-waste principles. Its multicultural menu might feature steak tartare with mountain pepper, coral trout dressed in lobster reduction (made with leftover crustaceans), or bread pudding featuring sourdough miche that would have otherwise been tossed. The building also features the best place to take in the sunset or harbor lights: Smoke, the rooftop bar. The setting, the smoky martini, and sea urchin toastie are just three reasons the bar was named Time Out
’s Best New Bar of 2018.