Bar U Ranch National Historic Site of Canada
Township Rd 17B and Township Rd 17A, Longview, AB T0L 1H0, Canada
| +1 403-395-3044
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
For the Rhythm of Cowboy PoetryThe Bar U Ranch had a hand (and a hoof, and a horseshoe) in shaping life in Western Canada, and today is preserved as a national historic site packed with interactive exhibits, immersive educational programs, and more. If you're lucky, your visit may coincide with the famed Bar U Chuckwagon Cook-Off (annual, first weekend in June), and you and your posse will get a chance to taste a bit of the Wild West.
And don't forget to actually enter the historic buildings (they're not just for show), many of which are manned by period players fully dedicated to bringing the Bar U Experience to life. What looks, feels, and smells like a leather shop is actually the domain of the Bar U's poet cowboy, and if you're lucky, and if you're polite, he might just recite one of his original elegies for you and your crew.
[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]