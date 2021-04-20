Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bar Seddon

Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4342-3700
Glowing Candles & Cold Beer in a Classic Corner Cafe Buenos Aires Argentina

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 4am

Glowing Candles & Cold Beer in a Classic Corner Cafe

It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for it.

First, there's the location. The bar is situated at the intersection of Defensa and Chile, smack dab in the center of Sunday's street fair, when the main drag is closed to traffic. Even on a regular evening, the central location and huge windows opening to the busy sidewalks allow for prime people-watching opportunities.

Then there's the interior itself. Hanging lanterns and dripping yellow candles cast a romantic glow across old sculptures, rustic wooden tables and tiled black and white floors, cold beer is served in icy glass mugs, a few neighborhood guys sit at the central wooden bar, with couples, families and groups of friends taking the tables around the periphery. The food is nothing special; just come for a drink and a little San Telmo atmosphere.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points