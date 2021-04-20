Bar Seddon
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4342-3700
Sun - Sat 8am - 4am
Glowing Candles & Cold Beer in a Classic Corner CafeIt's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for it.
First, there's the location. The bar is situated at the intersection of Defensa and Chile, smack dab in the center of Sunday's street fair, when the main drag is closed to traffic. Even on a regular evening, the central location and huge windows opening to the busy sidewalks allow for prime people-watching opportunities.
Then there's the interior itself. Hanging lanterns and dripping yellow candles cast a romantic glow across old sculptures, rustic wooden tables and tiled black and white floors, cold beer is served in icy glass mugs, a few neighborhood guys sit at the central wooden bar, with couples, families and groups of friends taking the tables around the periphery. The food is nothing special; just come for a drink and a little San Telmo atmosphere.