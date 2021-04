Glowing Candles & Cold Beer in a Classic Corner Cafe

It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires , has a few things going for it.First, there's the location. The bar is situated at the intersection of Defensa and Chile , smack dab in the center of Sunday's street fair, when the main drag is closed to traffic. Even on a regular evening, the central location and huge windows opening to the busy sidewalks allow for prime people-watching opportunities.Then there's the interior itself. Hanging lanterns and dripping yellow candles cast a romantic glow across old sculptures, rustic wooden tables and tiled black and white floors, cold beer is served in icy glass mugs, a few neighborhood guys sit at the central wooden bar, with couples, families and groups of friends taking the tables around the periphery. The food is nothing special; just come for a drink and a little San Telmo atmosphere.