Bar Olivino

850 Fulton St
Website
| +1 718-857-7952
A Gem on the Hill New York New York United States

A Gem on the Hill

Walk into what, at first glance, might strike you as an awfully New England wine bar and grab a seat at the wood expanse right inside the door. It is an oasis in Clinton Hill, a neighborhood still gentrifying. Get comfortable. There's free WiFi, every bartender is knowledgeable as well as friendly and the happy hour specials are fantastic for Brooklyn (even more so for New York City). In the summer, Olivino mixes its own White Sangria.

The white-washed paneling and light wood along with serene fine art photography make Bar Olivino a comfortable place to call home for a while. This isn't a scene. This is where you can meet girlfriends and not feel victim of a meat market. Yet, if you do want to meet someone this is a quieter place to do so with less pressure.

If you have arrived in time for lunch or a light dinner, the paninis are inventive in flavor and just right in price. The cheese and charcuterie plates are well selected. If you end up feeling like you need a whole bottle, Olivino Wine Shop, under the same ownership -- is just two doors down!
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
