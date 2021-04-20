Bar Normandy
A hole-in-the-wall bakery is not where you’d expect to find excellent oysters, rosé on tap, and food from one of the city’s rising-star chefs, but Bar Normandy made its name by bucking all preconceived notions of a Charleston restaurant. Chef Alex Lira’s move to Bar Normandy seemed odd until the F&B community’s new favorite hangout started to attract the attention of food writers. Now, with little more than a hot plate and a panini press, he delivers an exciting daily menu based on his current whims and what’s fresh at the market. Since the secret’s out, get there by 5 p.m. to secure a seat. Then, choose from a rotating selection of oysters (mostly from waters far north of Charleston), order all three specials, and experience the excitement as the bakery undergoes its nightly transformation into the most unlikely of hot spots.