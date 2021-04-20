Bar Llamas Iso Roobertinkatu 14, 00120 Helsinki, Finland

Frida Kahlo inspired bar in Helsinki Bar Llamas has an inconspicuous presence on the pedestrian street Roobertinkatu in Helsinki's design district.



The patio outside is small, but often crowded with Helsinki hipsters. Inside, it's a whole other world than you might expect. Tricked out with wall murals, cosy couches with throw rugs, vintage goods such as a typewriter and even a swing in front of the bar, there's no where else more strangely homey than Bar Llamas.



And if the decor wasn't enough, you can even enjoy good prices on imported Mexican beers.