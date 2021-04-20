Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bar Llamas

Iso Roobertinkatu 14, 00120 Helsinki, Finland
Website
| +358 40 0353223
Frida Kahlo inspired bar in Helsinki Helsinki Finland

Frida Kahlo inspired bar in Helsinki

Bar Llamas has an inconspicuous presence on the pedestrian street Roobertinkatu in Helsinki's design district.

The patio outside is small, but often crowded with Helsinki hipsters. Inside, it's a whole other world than you might expect. Tricked out with wall murals, cosy couches with throw rugs, vintage goods such as a typewriter and even a swing in front of the bar, there's no where else more strangely homey than Bar Llamas.

And if the decor wasn't enough, you can even enjoy good prices on imported Mexican beers.
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points