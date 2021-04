A Touch of Paris

Am I really in St. Louis, or in a little bistro in Paris ? Bar Les Frères is a tiny, romantic spot in a former shoe repair shop on Wydown Boulevard serving, among other dishes, savory soufflés and tarts, cassoulet, classic cocktails, and great wines. Did I mention it's tiny? There are only 24 seats, and they do not take reservations. Plan accordingly, but if you are patient, a truly romantic evening awaits.