Bar le Lab 279 Rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montréal, QC H2X 1L5, Canada

Bar le Lab Le Lab is on the cutting edge of cocktails. No windows, no hockey game on the TV, no loud music, no big sign outside, an unassuming facade—but cocktail lovers would be very sad to miss out on this place. The "labtenders" have come up with an original cocktail list that include favorites like the girly Cherry Pop and the Hemingway-esque Papa Doble. The bar's motto, "Drink less, but drink better," keeps the faithful coming back for more and more innovative concoctions.