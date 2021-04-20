Where are you going?
Bar LA PLAÇA

30 Plaça Major
Website
| +34 938 86 12 00
More info

Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Sat 7am - 12am

Try the Catalan version of Bruschetta in Vic

Sit down to a drink or a light meal in or around Vic's Plaça Mayor. For a light snack, split an order of torrades (toasted rustic bread piled with local specialties) with a friend. One of my personal favorites is a torrada smeared with tomato and drizzled with olive oil and finally topped with Cantabrian anchovies, roasted red peppers and goat cheese. Vegans should try torrades with escalivada (roasted eggplant, red pepper and onions). Carnivores should have theirs with Vic's famous cured sausage, fuet.

By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

