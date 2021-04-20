Simple Fare in Hayes Valley

To find what you want to eat at Bar Jules in San Francisco's Hayes Valley, you can do one of two things. Look at other patron's white porcelain plates or look up to the chalkboard on the wall where the day's menu is written. Either tactic will result in tough choices and the start of a watering mouth.



The food is simple. For brunch on one visit, I had scrambled eggs with parsley served with a side of wheat bread covered in smoked salmon. However, the eggs were fluffy and creamy at the same time - it was a balance of the weight of butter and cream with the air from the pan. The bread, though toasted, did not dry out as it sat on my plate. The two herbs that seasoned the eggs and toast were just the right punctuations to the dish.