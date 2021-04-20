Bar Jules [CLOSED]
609 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
| +1 415-621-5482
Visit Bar Jules in Hayes Valley for New American CuisineYou could eat at Bar Jules every day for a week and never eat the same thing twice—not only because you want to try everything, but also because the lunch and dinner menus change daily.
This colorful cafe in Hayes Valley keeps their New American-style food simple and seasonal, sourcing from small farms in Northern California and serving on sustainable meat and fish. Save room for dessert; their cardamom cake with strawberries is a recurring favorite.
Bar Jules is open Tuesdays through Saturdays for dinner from 5:30 to 10 pm, Wednesdays through Saturdays for lunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, and Sunday brunch from 11 am to 2:30 pm.
Call for reservations, but remember that half of the café is saved for walk-ins.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Simple Fare in Hayes Valley
To find what you want to eat at Bar Jules in San Francisco's Hayes Valley, you can do one of two things. Look at other patron's white porcelain plates or look up to the chalkboard on the wall where the day's menu is written. Either tactic will result in tough choices and the start of a watering mouth.
The food is simple. For brunch on one visit, I had scrambled eggs with parsley served with a side of wheat bread covered in smoked salmon. However, the eggs were fluffy and creamy at the same time - it was a balance of the weight of butter and cream with the air from the pan. The bread, though toasted, did not dry out as it sat on my plate. The two herbs that seasoned the eggs and toast were just the right punctuations to the dish.
