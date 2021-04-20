Where are you going?
Bar Italia

22 Frith St, Soho, London W1D 4RF, UK
Website
| +44 20 7437 4520
Sun 7am - 12am
Mon - Sat 7am - 5am

London's Bar Italia

Bar Italia is a 24-hour traditional Italian café in the heart of Soho. Inside looks exactly like an Italian coffee shop and all the people in there are Italian and there is no messing around, they are serious about their coffee and serve a mean prosecco! They ought to as they have been open since 1949.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

njebson
about 6 years ago

Coffee, cannolis, and limoncello

Make sure to stop by this London institution in soho during the day or night for an authentic Italian coffee, dessert or pizza.

