Bar Italia 22 Frith St, Soho, London W1D 4RF, UK

More info Sun 7am - 12am Mon - Sat 7am - 5am

London's Bar Italia Bar Italia is a 24-hour traditional Italian café in the heart of Soho. Inside looks exactly like an Italian coffee shop and all the people in there are Italian and there is no messing around, they are serious about their coffee and serve a mean prosecco! They ought to as they have been open since 1949.