Bar Isabel
797 College St, Toronto, ON M6G 1C7, Canada
| +1 416-532-2222
Sun - Thur 6pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 6pm - 2am
Finely Crafted CocktailsAfter charcuterie master Grant van Gameren moved on from popular eatery the Black Hoof, he skipped around town doing various gigs before opening up his own ode to Barcelonan tapas bars.
Mismatched tiles and jujube-like lamps brighten the welcoming space, which sees a steady stream of patrons keeping seats warm at all hours. My menu rec is the scallop, porcini and blood sausage dish, which was beautifully balanced with sausage that melted in the mouth (van Gameren's known for his way with meats).
Be sure to sip one of the finely crafted libations—noteworthy picks include the award-winning ...A Woman Scorned and Isabel Fashioned. They won't disappoint.