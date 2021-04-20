Where are you going?
Bar Isabel

797 College St, Toronto, ON M6G 1C7, Canada
Website
| +1 416-532-2222
Finely Crafted Cocktails Toronto Canada

More info

Sun - Thur 6pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 6pm - 2am

Finely Crafted Cocktails

After charcuterie master Grant van Gameren moved on from popular eatery the Black Hoof, he skipped around town doing various gigs before opening up his own ode to Barcelonan tapas bars.

Mismatched tiles and jujube-like lamps brighten the welcoming space, which sees a steady stream of patrons keeping seats warm at all hours. My menu rec is the scallop, porcini and blood sausage dish, which was beautifully balanced with sausage that melted in the mouth (van Gameren's known for his way with meats).

Be sure to sip one of the finely crafted libations—noteworthy picks include the award-winning ...A Woman Scorned and Isabel Fashioned. They won't disappoint.
By Karolyne Ellacott , AFAR Local Expert

