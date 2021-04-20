Bar Goto
When a mixologist from one of the city’s most respected bars branches out on his own, cocktail enthusiasts take note. Kenta Goto—an alum of Audrey Saunders’ groundbreaking cocktail lounge, Pegu Club—opened Bar Goto in summer 2015 and it remains a coveted bar stool to snag. Taking inspiration from the izakayas (casual bars with small bites) of his native Tokyo
, Goto serves such cocktails as umami bloody mary and cherry blossom martini alongside snacks like miso chicken wings and okonomiyaki (savory cabbage pancakes).