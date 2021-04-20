Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bar Goto

245 Eldridge Street
Website
Bar Goto New York New York United States
Bar Goto New York New York United States
Bar Goto New York New York United States
Bar Goto New York New York United States

Bar Goto

When a mixologist from one of the city’s most respected bars branches out on his own, cocktail enthusiasts take note. Kenta Goto—an alum of Audrey Saunders’ groundbreaking cocktail lounge, Pegu Club—opened Bar Goto in summer 2015 and it remains a coveted bar stool to snag. Taking inspiration from the izakayas (casual bars with small bites) of his native Tokyo, Goto serves such cocktails as umami bloody mary and cherry blossom martini alongside snacks like miso chicken wings and okonomiyaki (savory cabbage pancakes).
By Katherine Martinelli , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points