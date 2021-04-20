Where are you going?
Bar Celona [CLOSED]

104 S 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Website
| +1 718-237-7828
Bar Celona New York New York United States

Bar Celona

There are, of course, a number of Spanish tapas places within the five boroughs of New York City but Bar Celona in Williamsburg deserves high marks and holds up well to places far more well known in Manhattan. Before 9 PM, it's quiet enough to actually hear the conversation you're trying to have with your date. After 9 PM, the restaurant becomes a Latin nightclub with a live band and livelier dance scene that lasts till the bar closes. The whole tapas menu is good but it's the chorizo, manchego & potato croquettes with chipotle aioli that keep me coming back. They receive bonus points for moody decor that makes me feel like I'm on the set of a noir film and a beer list that features hard-to-find imports.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
