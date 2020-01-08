Where are you going?
Bar Bukowski

Oosterpark 10, 1092 AE Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 370 1685
Sun 9am - 1am
Mon - Thur 8am - 1am
Fri 8am - 3am
Sat 9am - 3am

Named after cult author and noted barfly Charles Bukowski, this bar in up-and-coming Amsterdam Oost (East) is a chill breakfast and lunch spot by day, but come evening, things really get lively. Locals pack into the dual-level space, filling the rustic wood tables as DJs crank up the music; Thursday to Saturday it’s often standing room only. Along with a good selection of beer (including several from local brewery Brouwerij ‘t IJ), there’s a short cocktail menu, along with plenty of bar food to soak up the alcohol. If you want a more relaxed atmosphere, arrive early to stake your claim at one of the terrace’s picnic benches overlooking leafy Oosterpark.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

