Bar Bukowski
Named after cult author and noted barfly Charles Bukowski, this bar in up-and-coming Amsterdam
Oost (East) is a chill breakfast and lunch spot by day, but come evening, things really get lively. Locals pack into the dual-level space, filling the rustic wood tables as DJs crank up the music; Thursday to Saturday it’s often standing room only. Along with a good selection of beer (including several from local brewery Brouwerij ‘t IJ), there’s a short cocktail menu, along with plenty of bar food to soak up the alcohol. If you want a more relaxed atmosphere, arrive early to stake your claim at one of the terrace’s picnic benches overlooking leafy Oosterpark.