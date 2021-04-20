Where are you going?
Bar Británico

399 Avenida Brasil
+54 11 4361-2107
A Bar That Never Closes (Or So They Say) Buenos Aires Argentina

Sun - Sat 6am - 3am

Perched on the northern (and safer) edge of Parque Lezama, a leafy green park that separates tourist-friendly San Telmo with the meaner streets of La Boca, Bar Británico is the real deal - a no-frills corner bar with a long history in the neighborhood.

The bar is supposedly open 24 hours a day, meaning it's fit for any time you happen to be in the barrio: cortados and medialunas for breakfast, hearty meat and potatoes at lunch, cake and tea in the afternoon, a glass of the house wine anytime. This isn't gourmet fare, mind you, but real food - with prices, and satisfyingly gruff service - to match.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

