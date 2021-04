Bar Boca, Oslo

World Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo "This bar in the Grünerløkka neighborhood transports you to the early ’60s. It was one of the country’s first cocktail bars to make everything by hand. In summer, the mojitos are killer."Thorvald Meyers Gate 30. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Bar Boca