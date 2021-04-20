Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bar Boca

Thorvald Meyers gate 30, 0555 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 976 21 092
Bar Boca, Oslo Oslo Norway

More info

Sun - Tue 11am - 1am
Wed, Thur 11am - 2am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3:30am

Bar Boca, Oslo

World Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo:

"This bar in the Grünerløkka neighborhood transports you to the early ’60s. It was one of the country’s first cocktail bars to make everything by hand. In summer, the mojitos are killer."

Thorvald Meyers Gate 30. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Bar Boca
By Ingrid K. Williams , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points