Bar Bistro Bily Kun

354 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2T 1P9, Canada
| +1 514-845-5392
Ostriches and a Czech Story at Bily Kun Montreal Canada

Sun - Sat 3pm - 3am

Ostriches and a Czech Story at Bily Kun

Named after a teeny little bar in a small Czech village where Goethe himself used to hang out, Bily Kun was born out of a desire to recreate the atmosphere of the original. On this side of the pond, that is. And with a slightly more quirky feel to it. Quirky here means taxidermied ostrich heads as decoration. The specialty of the house, though, is not interior design, but jazz music and intimate encounters. It's a notorious date bar for hip Montrealers, and with soft lighting and groovy tunes in the background, the magic seems to happen here.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

