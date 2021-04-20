Bar Ara
Carrer de València, 73, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 932 26 58 21
Mon - Thur 1pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 1pm - 2am
Sip home-made vermouth at Bar AraAt Bar Ara, the cocktails and food are freshly made, if less-than-extraordinary. The burgers are filling and cheap. When the weather's nice, the terrace is the best place to be even though there's quite a bit of traffic noise. When it's cold or rainy, the bar's dimly lit interior is cozy enough and the music is low enough for comfortable conversation.
The home-made vermouth is great over ice, plain, or with soda and a plate of salty green olives.