Bar Ángel
12, Calle del Laurel, 26001 Logroño, La Rioja, Spain
+34 941 20 63 55
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3:30pm, 7:30pm - 11:30pm
Sauteed Mushrooms with Baby ShrimpEasily one of my favorite tapas in all of the country, the simple combination of grilled mushrooms, garlic butter and topped with a baby shrimp and served on a toothpick is a two bite heaven.
When paired with a crisp and refreshing Albariño on a Summer afternoon or a rich and smoky Rioja in the colder months, this is one tapa not to be missed.
Bar Angel in particular does a tremendous job of combining these flavors and providing a comfortable, homey atmosphere. Grab a space at the bar and order unabashedly! They’re hot, fresh, and made before your eyes.
Photo by Jynus/Wikimedia.