Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bar Ángel

12, Calle del Laurel, 26001 Logroño, La Rioja, Spain
+34 941 20 63 55
Sauteed Mushrooms with Baby Shrimp Logroño Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3:30pm, 7:30pm - 11:30pm

Sauteed Mushrooms with Baby Shrimp

Easily one of my favorite tapas in all of the country, the simple combination of grilled mushrooms, garlic butter and topped with a baby shrimp and served on a toothpick is a two bite heaven.

When paired with a crisp and refreshing Albariño on a Summer afternoon or a rich and smoky Rioja in the colder months, this is one tapa not to be missed.

Bar Angel in particular does a tremendous job of combining these flavors and providing a comfortable, homey atmosphere. Grab a space at the bar and order unabashedly! They’re hot, fresh, and made before your eyes.

Photo by Jynus/Wikimedia.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points