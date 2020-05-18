Where are you going?
While there are loads of casual street eats in Tel Aviv—from the famous whole roasted cauliflower at the original Miznon, to the fried eggplant served at hole-in-the-wall Sabih Frishman—there’s no shortage of upscale places, too. International-minded chefs are mixing it up with seasonal ingredients—and the newly opened Bar 51 (from the chefs behind the popular Mona in Jerusalem) is no exception. Book ahead, take a seat at the bar, and expect to be dazzled by excellent service, lively Israeli wines, and dishes such as tuna crudo topped with crème fraîche or zucchini pappardelle with crab and lemon butter.
By Sara Lieberman , AFAR Contributor

