BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

Experience peace and tranquility at Canada's largest Hindu temple

Take a trip to India without leaving Toronto. The stunning BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir complex consists of an exquisitely hand carved Hindu Mandir (Hindu place of worship), Haveli and Heritage Museum.



Reportedly costing $40 million to construct, the mandir features painstakingly carved Italian Carrara marble, Turkish limestone and Indian pink stone. Imported piece by piece from India, the complex was constructed in a record 18 months.



Visitors can tour the building, and spend time in quiet prayer or meditation. Events such as yoga classes and women's conferences are open to Hindus and non-Hindus alike.

