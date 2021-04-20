BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha
61 Claireville Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 5Z7, Canada
| +1 416-798-2277
Photo by Mark Stevens
A Journey of the SpiritIt’s an eye-catching landmark right on the main drag for airport regulars, and it’s the starting point for a very different sort of journey—one to which, surprisingly, all voyagers are invited.
It is an architectural wonder, this multi-turreted stone bastion that sports fluttering flags and intricate hand-carved stone brought from India. But it’s open to the public all day almost every day of the year and is a sort of stone-and-marble ambassador for the Hindu religion.
It is the only Hindu temple in Canada built this traditional way: the carvings are done by hand, there is no structural steel in the entire temple.
It is a lesson in culture—there’s a Hindu-Canadian museum downstairs—and an invitation for reflection.
Step inside: you feel like you’re in a cave made from ice. Statues hold places of honor along each side, the scent of incense begins this otherworldly experience, the changing colors of light—red, then green, then blue—add to a feeling that you’ve embarked on a journey of the spirit.
Coming here is a strangely moving, uplifting experience. It is a local must-do.
Experience peace and tranquility at Canada's largest Hindu temple
Take a trip to India without leaving Toronto. The stunning BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir complex consists of an exquisitely hand carved Hindu Mandir (Hindu place of worship), Haveli and Heritage Museum.
