Baoase Culinary Beach Restaurant & Bar
Stationed on a private beach, this tropical paradise is home to Baoase Culinary Beach Restaurant & Bar, known as one of Curaçao's finest eateries. Chefs from Michelin-starred establishments stop by for culinary events throughout the year, and the swanky Balinese-themed menu includes lionfish, lobster, braised veal, and vegetarian risotto. Make a reservation for Sunday nights if you're craving Asian flavors—Baoase brings out a popular small-plate menu of tuna sushi, fried and steamed dim sum, spring rolls, and tempura shrimp. Oh, and you just might catch a marriage proposal while you eat—the website has an entire section dedicated to helping guests pop the question.