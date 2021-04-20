Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Baoase Culinary Beach Restaurant & Bar

2 Winterswijkstraat, Willemstad, Curaçao
Website
| +599 9 461 1799
Baoase Culinary Beach Restaurant & Bar Willemstad Curaçao

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 10am

Baoase Culinary Beach Restaurant & Bar

Stationed on a private beach, this tropical paradise is home to Baoase Culinary Beach Restaurant & Bar, known as one of Curaçao's finest eateries. Chefs from Michelin-starred establishments stop by for culinary events throughout the year, and the swanky Balinese-themed menu includes lionfish, lobster, braised veal, and vegetarian risotto. Make a reservation for Sunday nights if you're craving Asian flavors—Baoase brings out a popular small-plate menu of tuna sushi, fried and steamed dim sum, spring rolls, and tempura shrimp. Oh, and you just might catch a marriage proposal while you eat—the website has an entire section dedicated to helping guests pop the question.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points