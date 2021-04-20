"Sanctuary for the Senses"

Drawing on their motto: "Sanctuary for the Senses," Banyan Tree Mayakoba gives new meaning to living in the "lap of luxury" in all of its 107 villas clustered along the Mayakoba Lagoon on the Riviera Maya. Signature restaurants and bars - including the drifting "Ixchel" (Goddess of the Moon) dining boat - showcase contemporary Thai delights, Mediterranean fare, delectable seafood and modern Mexican cuisine. The Spa features intimate outdoor pavilions located along the lagoon and offers award-wining treatments and massages - some of them drawn from 17th century Java. A host of outdoor activities including golf, snorkeling, canoeing and eco tours complement other recreational options such as daily yoga classes, two pools and two tennis courts.