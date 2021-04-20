Banyan Tree Mayakoba
Carretera Federal 15
| +1 855-421-1507
Photo courtesy of Banyan Tree Mayakoba
Banyan Tree MayakobaBanyan Tree Mayakoba is a bit of an anomaly along the Riviera Maya. Whereas other hotels emphasize their Mexican roots, giving a nod to local traditions and native ingredients in both food and spa treatments, Banyan Tree throws some Asia into the mix, with staff coming all the way from that distant continent to work at the hotel. Bedrooms in the villas draw inspiration from the Far East as well as Mexico, blending straight lines and lacquered finishes with the colorful patterns of Mexican textiles and talavera ceramic sinks. Very high ceilings help to keep the rooms cool, and many rooms have private patios, pools, or outdoor bathtubs.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
"Sanctuary for the Senses"
Drawing on their motto: "Sanctuary for the Senses," Banyan Tree Mayakoba gives new meaning to living in the "lap of luxury" in all of its 107 villas clustered along the Mayakoba Lagoon on the Riviera Maya. Signature restaurants and bars - including the drifting "Ixchel" (Goddess of the Moon) dining boat - showcase contemporary Thai delights, Mediterranean fare, delectable seafood and modern Mexican cuisine. The Spa features intimate outdoor pavilions located along the lagoon and offers award-wining treatments and massages - some of them drawn from 17th century Java. A host of outdoor activities including golf, snorkeling, canoeing and eco tours complement other recreational options such as daily yoga classes, two pools and two tennis courts.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Luxury breakfast on the Mayan Riviera
Another review in a series of posts about luxury breakfast on the Mayan Riviera.
AFAR Staff
almost 3 years ago
Live in Luxury at the Banyan Tree Mayakoba
From the moment you set foot at the Banyan Tree Mayakoba you feel as if you have been transported someplace magical. They use a beautiful blend of Thai and Mexican hospitality to make every guest feel pampered.
AFAR Staff
almost 3 years ago
Don't Miss the Eco Tour Boat Ride at Banyan Tree Mayakoba
All guests of the resorts are invited to a complimentary 45 minute boat eco-tour of the Mayakoba mangroves. You will see many animals (birds, iguanas, maybe even a crocodile!) cenotes and get great views of the other resorts on the complex. Don't miss it!