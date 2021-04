Banyan Tree Mayakoba

Banyan Tree Mayakoba is a bit of an anomaly along the Riviera Maya. Whereas other hotels emphasize their Mexican roots, giving a nod to local traditions and native ingredients in both food and spa treatments, Banyan Tree throws some Asia into the mix, with staff coming all the way from that distant continent to work at the hotel. Bedrooms in the villas draw inspiration from the Far East as well as Mexico , blending straight lines and lacquered finishes with the colorful patterns of Mexican textiles and talavera ceramic sinks. Very high ceilings help to keep the rooms cool, and many rooms have private patios, pools, or outdoor bathtubs.