Banyan Tree Lang Co
Backed by the foothills of the Truong Son mountains, and fronted by a quiet bay and nearly two miles of sandy beach, this romantic retreat features an all-villa setup, with 56 sleek accommodations that have private gardens, infinity pools, and outdoor lounging and dining spaces; the only decision you need to make is whether you prefer a beachside or hilltop setting and one, two, or three bedrooms. While the resort tends to attract privacy-seeking couples, there’s plenty to do for active guests, from golfing on the 18-hole Nick Faldo–designed course and enjoying water activities via the on-site sea sports center and marine lab to indulging in tropical ingredient–infused treatments at the spa or a couple’s yoga or cooking class. Head off property for a boat trip, a mountain-biking adventure, or to visit the three nearby UNESCO World Heritage Sites, but come back for meals at the resort’s four distinct restaurants.