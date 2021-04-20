Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Banyan Tree Lang Co

Laguna Lăng Cô, Phú Lộc, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam
Website
| +84 234 3695 888
Banyan Tree Lang Co Vietnam
Banyan Tree Lang Co Vietnam
Banyan Tree Lang Co Vietnam
Banyan Tree Lang Co Vietnam
Banyan Tree Lang Co Vietnam
Banyan Tree Lang Co Vietnam
Banyan Tree Lang Co Vietnam
Banyan Tree Lang Co Vietnam

Banyan Tree Lang Co

Backed by the foothills of the Truong Son mountains, and fronted by a quiet bay and nearly two miles of sandy beach, this romantic retreat features an all-villa setup, with 56 sleek accommodations that have private gardens, infinity pools, and outdoor lounging and dining spaces; the only decision you need to make is whether you prefer a beachside or hilltop setting and one, two, or three bedrooms. While the resort tends to attract privacy-seeking couples, there’s plenty to do for active guests, from golfing on the 18-hole Nick Faldo–designed course and enjoying water activities via the on-site sea sports center and marine lab to indulging in tropical ingredient–infused treatments at the spa or a couple’s yoga or cooking class. Head off property for a boat trip, a mountain-biking adventure, or to visit the three nearby UNESCO World Heritage Sites, but come back for meals at the resort’s four distinct restaurants.
By Sandra Ramani , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points