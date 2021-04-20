Where are you going?
Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul

60 Jangchungdan-ro, Jangchungdong 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-2250-8000
Banyan Tree Club and Spa, Seoul Seoul South Korea

More info

Banyan Tree Club and Spa, Seoul

Treatments at the Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul draw on regional therapies and ingredients.

Banyan Tree’s green tea bath treatment was inspired by the bathing rituals of jjimjilbangs—Korean public bathhouses. Korean green tea is rich in antioxidants and is believed to purify the skin.

All of Banyan Tree’s spa products are custom-made with ingredients sourced throughout Asia. In Seoul, Korean ginseng is ground into a powder and mixed with honey to create an exfoliating scrub.

Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

