Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul
60 Jangchungdan-ro, Jangchungdong 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-2250-8000
Photo courtesy of Banyan Tree
More info
Banyan Tree Club and Spa, SeoulTreatments at the Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul draw on regional therapies and ingredients.
Banyan Tree’s green tea bath treatment was inspired by the bathing rituals of jjimjilbangs—Korean public bathhouses. Korean green tea is rich in antioxidants and is believed to purify the skin.
All of Banyan Tree’s spa products are custom-made with ingredients sourced throughout Asia. In Seoul, Korean ginseng is ground into a powder and mixed with honey to create an exfoliating scrub.
Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.