Banteay Kdei

Angkor Archaeological Park, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Website
Temple Passage Siem Reap Cambodia

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 5:30pm

Temple Passage

Exploring an old sandstone passageway in the Bhuddist temple of Banteay Kdei (Citadel of Monks). This temple is south of the popular Ta Prohm and not as widely visited since much of the structure has collapsed.

If not on a shoe string budget, I recommend hiring a private guide and driver to tour the Angkor Wat circuit. When we visited in 2009, the standard rate was $30/day, we were able to visit at our own pace, receive personal attention and coordinate the tour to avoid the crowds.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

