Banneker-Douglass Museum
84 Franklin Street
| +1 410-216-6180
Photo courtesy of The Banneker-Douglass Museum
More info
Tue - Sat 10am - 4pm
African American History at The Banneker-Douglass MuseumTo learn more about Maryland's African American heritage, head over to the Banneker-Douglass Museum which is housed in a 19th century Victorian-Gothic building.
It's permanent exhibition, "Deep Roots, Rising Waters," chronicles African American history from 1633 to the present.
It includes information about Maryland's first African American settler, Mathias De Sousa, the slave auction advertisement Kunta Kinte was sold in, North Pole expeditions by African Americans Matthew Henson and Herbert Frisby, Thurgood Marshall and the United States education system, and many more historically poignant pieces.