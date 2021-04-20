Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Banneker-Douglass Museum

84 Franklin Street
Website
| +1 410-216-6180
African American History at The Banneker-Douglass Museum Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Tue - Sat 10am - 4pm

African American History at The Banneker-Douglass Museum

To learn more about Maryland's African American heritage, head over to the Banneker-Douglass Museum which is housed in a 19th century Victorian-Gothic building.

It's permanent exhibition, "Deep Roots, Rising Waters," chronicles African American history from 1633 to the present.

It includes information about Maryland's first African American settler, Mathias De Sousa, the slave auction advertisement Kunta Kinte was sold in, North Pole expeditions by African Americans Matthew Henson and Herbert Frisby, Thurgood Marshall and the United States education system, and many more historically poignant pieces.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points