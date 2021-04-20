Where are you going?
Bankers Hill Bar & Restaurant

2202 4th Avenue
Website
| +1 619-231-0222
Hipster Bar in San Diego San Diego California United States

More info

Sun 10am - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 4:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 10:30pm

Banker's Hill Bar and Grill in the Banker's Hill neighborhood of San Diego has a fantastic happy hour. For $5 each, you can get a roasted beet salad, basket of truffle fries, burger sliders, or deviled eggs. Being a Southern girl, where deviled eggs are one of our specialties, I was interested to see the California version. They used capers and vinegar, which made them delicious!

All the ingredients here are farmer's-market fresh and they offer great deals on drinks—$5 wine and beer and $2 off specialty drinks.

Tip: It gets really crowded—even in the middle of the week—so get here early for a seat at the bar. If you're going to sit in the restaurant, then you'll definitely want to make reservations.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

